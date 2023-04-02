Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Nescopeck man walked into Tractor Supply and outfitted himself with more than $300 worth of new clothes, then walked out without paying, police say.

Shea T. Smith, 32, returned to the store the next day wearing the stolen clothing and boots, including a Carhartt sweatshirt with the tag still on, according to Officer Vincent Taggart of the Scott Township police department.

Here's what court papers say happened:

Employees at Tractor Supply, 1399 Columbia Blvd., discovered an old pair of RidgeCut coveralls hanging among the new clothing at the store on Feb. 9. The coveralls smelled like diesel and had a tag from a new pair stuffed inside.

Surveillance video shows Smith coming to the store around 4:30 p.m. wearing his own overalls. He walked to the clothing section, took his old coveralls off, and put on a new pair, valued at $84. Smith hung his dirty coveralls in with the new clothing.

He also put on a new gray Carhartt sweatshirt worth $55 and a pair of waterproof Carhartt boots valued at $170. The empty shoe box was later discovered by employees.

Smith continued shopping and picked up dog food, which he took to the register. When it was time to pay, Smith realized he had left his wallet in his old coveralls and told the cashier he had to go back to search the coveralls he had tried on.

When he returned, he used his rewards card on the purchase.

The following day, Smith returned to Tractor Supply wearing the stolen gear and employees were able to summon police before he left the store. He denied stealing the coveralls, even after police showed him the dirty pair he left behind. He admitted he tried coveralls on, but said he didn't buy a pair because they smelled like diesel.

The boots he was wearing weren't new and came from his workplace, he insisted. The sweatshirt, he acknowledged, came from Tractor Supply, but he stopped short of saying he stole it. The total value of the stolen items was $309.

Smith, Mitchell Lane, Nescopeck, was charged with retail theft and receiving stolen property. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 19 at 10:45 a.m. at District Judge Russell Lawton's office.

