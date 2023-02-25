Bloomsburg, Pa. — A 57-year-old woman was caught stealing Hallmark ornaments and a toy reindeer from a hardware store late last year, police say.

Maribeth Endress already had a previous retail theft conviction when she was arrested for allegedly sneaking items out of the Renco Ace Hardware store on Columbia Boulevard on Dec. 9.

Surveillance video showed Endress walking through the store with a shopping cart around 5 p.m. She walked to a display near the check-out counter and put a toy reindeer in her cart. Endress then walked to the Christmas display and added several more Hallmark ornaments to her cart, according to Scott Township Sgt. Joe Grassley.

She reportedly pushed her cart to the patio section and put a garden flag in her cart, then placed her coat over all the items to cover them, Grassley said. Endress walked to the tool section and grabbed a small item, which she paid for at the register. She walked out without paying for the rest of the items in her cart, which amounted to $100, court records show.

Endress, of Fetterman Ave., Bloomsburg, was charged with second-degree misdemeanor retail theft.

