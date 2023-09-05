Bloomsburg, Pa. — A New Jersey man suspected in a string of thefts at local CVS pharmacies was arrested after police say he stole from three stores across three counties in the same day.

Bloomsburg police were called to CVS, 823 Columbia Blvd., on July 19 just before 3 p.m. for reports of a man, later identified as 23-year-old Darrel Cullins Deckard, stealing cold medicine.

Officer Jim Cromley arrived and spoke with employees, who said Deckard had reportedly filled a shopping basket with approximately $500 worth of cold and allergy medication and walked out of the store without paying. He was the same man employees stopped about a week earlier as he tried to sneak out of the store with a bag full of stolen items, they told Cromley.

Panty thieves hit PA malls for over $15,000: PSP Four New York City men conspired to steal hundreds of pairs of panties worth over $3,000 fro…

Outside, police found the empty basket near Dunkin' Donuts. Surveillance video from another nearby business, Lapels Dry Cleaning, allegedly showed Deckard getting into the passenger side of dark-colored SUV parked in front of the building and leaving.

Just 40 minutes later in Montour County, Danville police were dispatched to a theft at CVS by a man matching Deckard's description, but he fled before police arrived, arrest papers say.

An hour later, in Northumberland County, police took Deckard into custody after "an incident' at the CVS in Sunbury. He's charged with retail theft, along with aggravated assault and evading arrest for the Sunbury case.

Deckard was charged with retail theft, criminal attempt of retail theft, and conspiracy for the Columbia County thefts. Court records show Deckard was given ARD for a theft in Lycoming County in April of 2019 after he and three other men conspired to steal panties from Victoria's Secret in Pennsdale.

He was arrested later that same year and sentenced to nine months probation for two additional thefts in Monroe County.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.