State Police generic.jpg

Benton, Pa. — A thief broke into a tire shop and rummaged through the office before stealing cash, police say.

State Police Trooper Paul Kelly responded to a burglar alarm at Steve Shannon Tire and Auto, 155 Mill St., around 5 a.m. on April 20.

When he arrived, he met with the store manager, who discovered someone had forced their way into the building through the rear door. It appeared someone had rifled through several filing cabinets and money was stolen from a drawer in the office. 

The thief took $255 in cash, according to Kelly

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.