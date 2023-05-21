Benton, Pa. — A thief broke into a tire shop and rummaged through the office before stealing cash, police say.

State Police Trooper Paul Kelly responded to a burglar alarm at Steve Shannon Tire and Auto, 155 Mill St., around 5 a.m. on April 20.

When he arrived, he met with the store manager, who discovered someone had forced their way into the building through the rear door. It appeared someone had rifled through several filing cabinets and money was stolen from a drawer in the office.

The thief took $255 in cash, according to Kelly

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.