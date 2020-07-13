Potter County - These days you have to ask yourself, just how valuable is that package of toilet paper?

To the thief/thieves who broke into a home and shed belonging to Shirley and Robert Schrecengost of Rural Valley, Pa., it was worth the risk.

On June 3 around 3:45 p.m., the couple called Coudersport PSP to report a burglary. Someone had broken into a detached shed on the property at 30 Windy Blvd. in Sylvania Township, Potter County, and made off with a White lawn mower with a 36-inch deck, $200 worth of tools, a weed eater, electric grill, ice cream maker, battery tester, and a number of other items while also damaging the shed doors.

The suspect(s) also broke into the seasonal residence and stole fly-fishing rods and $5 worth of toilet paper.

PSP Coudersport is asking for any information about the theft of the items stolen from the property, overall valued at $1,515. Call (814) 274-8690.