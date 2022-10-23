Williamsport, Pa. — Wegman’s lost approximately $24.26 worth of merchandise and a Lycoming County man was charged for theft.

Loss prevention employees at the store contacted Williamsport Police to report the Oct. 12 theft. Dayaan Rahmise Washington was identified on surveillance video provided by the store, police said.

The 19-year-old Williamsport resident ran from police when they located him near Second Street. Williamsport Police Officers located lemonade, grape juice, cheese sticks, and sausage links inside a backpack that belonged to Washington.

An officer was injured during the chase, according to the affidavit.

Police returned the items to Wegman’s and a receipt was produced to establish the total value. Video provided to officers showed Washington putting the items into his backpack, according to the affidavit.

Washington was charged with resisting arrest, receiving stolen property, retail theft, and evading police. Washington is being held on $5,000 monetary bail at the Lycoming County Prison.

He is scheduled to appear before Judge Aaron Biichle for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 27.

Docket sheet

