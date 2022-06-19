Sunbury, Pa. — Two stolen firearms were recovered by Sunbury Police during an investigation into thefts from multiple vehicles over the course of two days at the end of May.

Larique Delano Curti White, 18, and three juveniles were linked to thefts that spanned an area from Fifth Street to N. Second and Race streets, police said. Two thefts allegedly involved firearms being taken from vehicles.

Police identified the weapons as a Luger 9mm and a .380 with a red laser and red-tipped bullets. Both were filed into the National Crime Information Center database.

Police viewed surveillance video of the area and were able to identify four of the suspects. White was identified along with three juveniles, according to the affidavit.

Interviews with the first suspect led to the discovery of the .380 handgun police said was found under the porch of an abandoned home hear the 1200 block of Market Street. A fully-loaded magazine was also located with the firearm, investigators said.

More interviews were conducted with two other juveniles, who police said directed them to the location of the 9mm handgun. Investigators located the weapon in an attic walkway inside a residence near the 100 block of Fairmount Avenue. The firearm was located under miscellaneous items and blown in insulation, according to authorities.

White was interviewed at the Sunbury Police Department on June 1 and admitted to officers he was involved in the thefts, police said. White allegedly told officers he had taken money along with the two firearms during a string of break-ins throughout the city.

White was charged with two first-degree felonies that included conspiracy to receive stolen property and conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking. White was also charged with misdemeanor conspiracy theft from a motor vehicle.

Due to other suspects being juveniles, it is unclear if they were charged.

White posted $30,000 bond after a June 2 preliminary arraignment. According to a court summary, White will appear before Judge Michael Toomey on June 21 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.