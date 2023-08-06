As the calendar inches closer to winter, the Northeastern United States is being advised to brace for an impending season of cold and heavy snowfall, according to editors at The Farmer's Almanac.

"The ‘brrr’ is coming back! We expect more snow and low temperatures nationwide," shared editor Pete Geiger, succinctly summarizing the Almanac's winter forecast.

The predictions, based on a formula that considers factors like sunspot activity and tidal patterns of the Moon, also take into account significant atmospheric occurrences such as El Niño. Managing editor Sandi Duncan elaborated on the prediction process, noting, "The fade out of La Niña is one of the reasons we believe winter last year turned out warmer than normal." Duncan also indicated that the Almanac's outlook for the winter of 2023-2024 anticipates a strengthening El Niño, leading to increased moisture and storm activity across southern regions of the nation.

Colder-than-usual temperatures are predicted across the nation, even extending as far as typically milder climates like Texas and Florida. Texans, who are accustomed to more moderate winters, are being cautioned to prepare for an uncharacteristically cold and stormy season ahead. The Southeast region can anticipate a wet winter with a few frosty spells that are expected to bring a chill to Florida.

For those in the Northern Tier, a notable shift in weather patterns is projected. “Folks living along the I-95 corridor from Washington to Boston, who saw a lack of wintry precipitation last winter, should experience quite the opposite, with lots of rain/sleet and snowstorms to contend with.”

