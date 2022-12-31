Editor's Note If you read the outlook for the local newspaper industry, it's grim. According to a report by Northwestern University in June of 2022, the United States loses newspapers at a rate of two per week, leaving news deserts in smaller, rural communities. But local journalism is crucial to democracy, to public safety, and to having a well-informed community. Recently Sgt. Christopher Kriner of Old Lycoming Township Police credited a news article by NorthcentralPa.com that led local police to solve a Christmas mystery. “This is a nice example of media and police working together,” he said. Local, independent media has an important role in communities across the country. Read this state-by-state journey of stories uncovered by journalists.

In Alabama, @JohnArchibald exposed a small town that transformed its one-man police department into a predatory force that ticketed motorists at astronomical rates. Last year, police made more misdemeanor arrests than the town has residents.

In Alaska, a special prosecutor charged the former acting attorney general with sexual abuse of a minor after @kylehopkinsAK first exposed the allegations.

In Arizona, @TucsonStar obtained emails revealing that a university official had asked for an order of protection against a former student a month before the student shot a professor.

In Arkansas, @NoelEOman reported that a senior executive of the Little Rock airport said he was fired after a top official told him to hire a white person for a job even though a Black candidate scored better.

In Connecticut, lawmakers introduced legislation that would stop police departments from hiring officers who were fired for misconduct after @BillCummingsct uncovered cops accused of abuse who stayed in law enforcement.

In Delaware, federal officials learned of the state’s non-compliance with a lead-testing program at schools after @mandy_fries began asking questions. Schools had to wait more than a year to receive testing results.

In Florida, @NickNehamas exposed the death of an inmate who prison guards had tackled — paralyzing him — then left him to starve.

In Georgia, @wmariano & @JohnEdwardsAJC reviewed thousands of code enforcement complaints and uncovered a system of lax oversight at rental properties that allows out-of-state landlords to put profits over the safety of their tenants.

In Illinois, @jsmithrichards & @Jodiscohen showed how a school for children with disabilities called the police on its students once every other day on average, a higher rate than any other school in the nation.

In Indiana, @Binghuihuang & @bykristinep revealed that worker safety officials ignored thousands of complaints during the pandemic, conducted fewer inspections than other states and bungled the few investigations it did carry out.

In Iowa, @lathropd obtained statements from a former manager of a theme park where a boy was killed on a ride, who described a litany of safety hazards, including rides held together by duct tape.

In Kansas, @byChanceSwaim & @Matt_Kelly22222 uncovered an officer’s fatal decision that diverted a teenager — who was having a mental health crisis — from a hospital to a juvenile lockup, where he died in custody.

In Maine, @joelawlorph cracked the lid on the state’s bloated healthcare system, where patients’ bills are stuffed with arbitrary and hidden costs, while insurance companies deny claims without explanation.

In Maryland, @lillyptweets reported on a police department that allowed a captain to retire with a pension amid an internal investigation that found he had a romantic interaction on duty with an 18-year-old employee and sexually harassed a subordinate.

In Massachusetts, @willsennott investigated companies linked to private equity firms that have forced out local anglers by taking advantage of lax antitrust laws to dominate the market and shifting costs onto crew-level employees.

In Michigan, jail officials emptied a juvenile facility of about 120 residents after @cmacfreep & @ReporterGina obtained complaints of teens being deprived of basic care, including daily showers, recreation time and medication.

In Missouri, after a deadly high-speed collision, @KCStar analyzed state records and found at least 12 people recently died in crashes at railroad crossings that had been scheduled for repairs but were never completed.

In Montana, at least 4 patients died at a state hospital because of the facility’s noncompliance with federal rules, including an elderly woman who fell 13 times in less than 2 months before a final one killed her, @SeabornLarson reported.

In Nebraska, @yanqixu_revealed that state parole board members were skipping more than half of their hearings, blocking inmates’ chances of gaining early release.

In Nevada, authorities say reporter Jeff German was murdered by the government official he was investigating. His colleague @ByBrianaE continued his work, uncovering the official’s decade of allegations of harassment and other toxic behavior.

In New Mexico, @edwreports revealed that foster kids with serious mental health issues are regularly shuttled to ill-prepared crisis centers instead of getting psychiatric services the state promised to provide.

In Rhode Island, @wpri12 reported on a lawmaker who racked up tens of thousands in personal debt, which he repeatedly hid from ethics officials. He was removed from the legislature’s most powerful committee hours after the story was published.

In South Carolina, @AveryGWilks exposed an elected clerk in an impoverished county who siphoned funds from a federal account to balloon her salary to more than $92,000, almost three times as much as the area’s median income.

In South Dakota, @argusleader teamed with @propublica to successfully sue for the release of warrants detailing child pornography charges against a prominent philanthropist and banker.

In Tennessee, @friedmanadam5 investigated payday loan companies that spent millions lobbying lawmakers, who have unique control over interest rates. The lenders target low-income, minority communities, charging interest up to 100x more than banks.

In Vermont, @paulheintz untangled a disgraced cryptocurrency mogul’s ties to a U.S. Congresswoman, identifying more than $26,000 in contributions to her successful political campaign.

In Virginia, @DanielBerti12 revealed that Norfolk officials bought an unbuildable property from a prominent local rapper who is rumored to be the mayor’s son, bailing him out of a soured development deal.

In Washington, @mreicher & @luluramadan showed how the state spent millions of tax dollars a year offloading children with disabilities to a network of private schools despite allegations of abuse and complaints about poor academics.

