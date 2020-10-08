October 4 marked the start of Fire Prevention Week, which is celebrated each year in both the U.S. and Canada.

This year's theme concerns the number one cause of home fires and home fire injuries: cooking. Unattended cooking is the top cause of kitchen fires, and scald burns are the second leading cause of burn injuries, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). Even common hot liquids including coffee, tea, or soup can cause severe injuries.

Following the theme of "Serve up Fire Safety in the Kitchen," NFPA is offering a downloadable cooking safety checklist and printable "Kid-Free Zone" markers, which can both be found here. NFPA has provided a printable coloring sheet for kids and a coloring sheet for adults based on this year's Fire Prevention Week theme.

Parents and teachers may wish to refer to NFPA's Fire Prevention Week lesson plan to talk to students in pre-K through fifth grade about fire safety in the kitchen. The lesson plan includes links to educational videos, writing exercises, fire safety games and apps, and other resources to help make fire prevention more interesting to a young audience.

The Hepburn Township Volunteer Fire Department will also be holding a late Fire Prevention Week Open House on Sunday, October 18, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The following demonstrations and events are planned for the Open House at the Fire Department:

Rescue demonstration at 5 p.m.

Sprinkler system demonstration at 6 p.m.

Kindergarten through third grade art contest

Giveaways

Basket raffle

Fire Prevention Week is a good time to review your family's fire safety plan, including escape routes, meet-up locations, checking on fire extinguishers, and checking smoke detector batteries.

Correction: There will not be an event at Old Lycoming Township Police Department on Oct. 18 as originally reported.