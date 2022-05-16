Williamsport, Pa. -- A large tree on Center Street in the City was blown over and into a residence by heavy winds on Monday.

"I had an alert on my phone that said severe warning," said Desmond Vanson of 424 Center street.

Vanson was sitting in his car parked along the street when he described a rapid change in the weather. "The trees started moving," he said. "This one tilted left, then right," then it blew over into the multi-unit building.

Residents of the bulding said no one was hurt, and the tree does not appear to have caused extensive damage to the building.

No one was displaced in the incident.

Multiple large branches crashed down on Vanson's car, but it, too, escaped with just a few scratches.

Trees and power lines were also reported to be down on the 600 block of Washington Boulevard.

All warnings of severe weather have expired for northcentral Pa. Did you sustain damage in Monday's severe weather? Share your photos to news@northcentralpa.com.

