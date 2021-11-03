Milton, Pa. -- Some will argue their "vote doesn't matter," but in Milton, Pa., that concept is far from accurate.

According to unofficial election returns, Democrat Tom Aber beat out his opponent, Republican Joe Moralez, by a single vote. Aber received 595 votes to Moralez' 594.

Moralez, 29, is a current member of the Milton borough council and a Republican Party official.

Aber will succeed Acting Mayor Mark Shearer, who was appointed by borough council in June to fill the remaining term of former Mayor Ed Nelson, who died in May at age 83. Nelson had been mayor since 1995.

According to the Daily Item, the mayor-elect said “I don’t have anything against Joe. We laughed, we talked to people. We had a wonderful time. That’s the way it should be.”

The county was going to hand count every vote in Milton borough as part of their process to finalize the vote tabulations, the Daily Item reported.

Moralez indicated he'd work with Aber to improve the town.

Aber, who lost a race for Northumberland county commissioner in 2019, previously was a tax assessor in Milton and served on the borough's planning commission. He said he plans to work with the police department closely, and will be meeting with members of borough council and business owners in town to develop an economic plan for Milton.

In a Facebook post, Moralez said "I don't think it could be more clear, but I must say that everyone's vote matters. Sometime this week a recount by hand will start and as we await those results, I am humbled by the support of friends and family."

With the direction of an up-and-coming small town in northcentral Pa. determined by a single person, NPR has previously provided coverage on why voting matters, and other elections which were decided by a single vote.