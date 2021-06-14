Mechanicsburg, Pa. --Pennsylvania continues to eye the future of the agriculture industry with efforts to involve young people with hands-on experiences.

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Acting Secretary of Education Noe Ortega were joined by members of the Pennsylvania FFA and Commission for Agriculture Education Excellence today at the Farm Park at Paulus Farm Market.

The Farm Park is an ideal destination for raising agriculture-aware kids with opportunities to see and feed a diverse variety of farm animals and seasonal activities such as flower and pumpkin picking. Following their time on the farm, families can enjoy local agriculture products from the market or a cone of ice cream.

Pennsylvania has long faced a looming agricultural workforce shortage, at one point estimating a deficit of 75,000 workers as farmers retire and new, technology-based positions become available.

In recognition of these workforce needs, the Wolf Administration created a 15-member Commission for Agriculture Excellence – co-chaired by Secretary Redding and Acting Secretary Ortega – and proceeded to invest heavily in the future of the industry through Pennsylvania Farm Bill Programs such as the Ag & Youth Grant Program, Farm to School Program, and Farm Vitality Grant Program.

Pennsylvania’s agriculture industry supports the state’s economy to the tune of $132.5 billion and provides more than 593,000 jobs which pay $33 billion in wages annually. The number of jobs in the industry has increased by 2.4 percent since 2018. To ensure the industry continues prosperously that food remains available, accessible, and affordable, we need to grow a new generation of agriculturalists.

Parents and caregivers of children are encouraged to seek out opportunities for hands-on agriculture experiences over the summer to foster an early appreciation of this life-sustaining industry. Careers in agriculture offer opportunities in science, technology, engineering, management, and traditional farming. It’s meaningful work that both feeds the soul and provides for families.

Opportunities to consider this summer include: