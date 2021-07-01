Lewisburg, Pa. - The Public Library for Union County has completed its renovation project and is reopening on Thurs., July 1.

“We are thankful for the patience of our patrons as we finished up the expansion and renovations to our building,” said Library Director Roberta Greene.

“We are delighted to open our doors and provide a safe space for all ages in our community to learn and connect with others," Greene added.

Starting July 1, people will be able to:

Browse the collection

Use tables and lounge areas

Use public computers: sessions are extended to 60 minutes

Use the copying machine

Attend programming

Return books inside the library

Receive tech help in-person

The library encourages masking for people who have not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Those who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks, but social distancing is still encouraged.

Library materials will no longer be quarantined. Patrons are still able to place orders online or by phone for pickup.

Hours of operations at the Lewisburg library will be as follows: Mon., Tues. and Thurs. 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Wed. and Fri. 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library is closed on Sundays.