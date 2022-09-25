Lewisburg, Pa. — Evangelical Community Hospital will be the site of an active shooter drill at The Miller Center at 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

The drill is part of the hospital's emergency response preparedness routine.

The Miller Center will be closed during the drill, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Local emergency response agencies, law enforcement, and other community-related organizations will be participating to practice a collaborative response.

The drill is not real. There will be increased sound and activity around The Miller Center, with emergency personnel and vehicles in the surrounding area. There will also be radio communications related to the drill.

There is no danger or a real emergency. Safety measures are in place to ensure that participants and nearby residences and shopping areas are not significantly impacted.

