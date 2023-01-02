The Mega Millions jackpot is off to a historic start in 2023, with an estimated prize of $785 million ($395 million lump sum payment) for the first drawing of the new year tomorrow. This marks only the fourth time the Mega Millions jackpot has surpassed $700 million, with all three previous occasions continuing on to reach over $1 billion.

One of those occasions was just two years ago, when the jackpot was won in Michigan at a staggering $1.05 billion on January 22, 2021. Could history repeat itself with another billion-dollar win in January?

While the current jackpot remains elusive, there have been plenty of winning tickets at all other prize levels. In the December 30 drawing alone, there were 2,776,599 winning tickets, with prizes ranging from $2 to $1 million.

Across the country, 82 tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the third-tier prize, with 16 of those tickets worth $30,000 each due to the optional Megaplier (available in most states with an extra $1 purchase) being 3X on Friday night. The remaining 66 third-tier winning tickets are worth $10,000 each.

In the 22 drawings since the jackpot was last won on October 14, there have been over 19.8 million winning tickets at all prize levels, including 41 worth $1 million or more in 18 different states from coast to coast.

Mega Millions drawing days are Tuesday and Friday, and the cut-off time for purchase of a Mega Millions ticket is 9:59 p.m. on those days. Watch for Mega Millions Lottery results on your local TV station.

More information can be found on the Mega Millions here.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.