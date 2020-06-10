Williamsport -- Since May 18, the James V. Brown Library has been open strictly for holds pick-ups. As the library plans to open more services, they are evaluating the option of keeping a holds pick-up only area for patrons who do not need other library services like public computers, faxing, or printing.

The library anticipates being able to return access to services like public computer access in the next phase of reopening, and would like to know if patrons prefer picking up holds from a dedicated service at the Market Street vestibule or if they would prefer picking holds up at the help desk in the Vintage wing.

To determine the future of holds pick-ups at the library, patrons are encouraged to take a one-question survey that can be found by clicking here.

Please note that nothing has changed yet. Changes in library services are anticipated to begin on June 15. James V. Brown Library is not currently planning to allow access to browse the collection or to spend time in the library.