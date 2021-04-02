Williamsport, Pa. – Medical marijuana patients in Williamsport are about to have a whole lot more to smile about as Verilife prepares to open a new store on the Golden Strip.

The tentative opening date is set for April 14. Before the newest member of the Williamsport medical marijuana community opens their door, they gave a special VIP tour to members of the community.

In an area long starved for a good dispensary for medical patients, Verilife looks to end that issue with its new shop.

It's secure, with multiple check-ins for patients. Verilife has also taken measures to make sure patients feel comfortable as they wait to pickup their products.

There is a sizable waiting room in the front of the store. District manager Steve Barger educated the group of community members on the facilities’ features.

The store will have 11 registers with knowledgeable employees ready to help customers. Barger said the hiring process usually takes between 30 to 45 days.

The store will also have an onsite pharmacist for new customers and existing ones with questions.

Patients won’t be the only ones seeing the benefits of a new dispensary. Barger took the tour through the employee lounge that is setup with a kitchen and tables. Each employee will also have their own locker for belongings.

Patients will be appreciated. Employees will be happy. It all adds up to a good time as Williamsport’s newest business appears headed for new highs.