Carlisle, Pa. – As part of its sustainable retailer commitment, The GIANT Company has joined the GreenChill program, a voluntary U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) partnership with food retailers, refrigeration system manufacturers, and chemical manufacturers to reduce refrigerant emissions and decrease their environmental impacts.

GreenChill provides participating businesses with information and assistance to transition to environmentally friendly refrigerants, reduce the amount of refrigerant that they use, eliminate refrigerant leaks, implement environmental best practices, and adopt green refrigeration technologies. To date, over 12,500 stores have partnered with GreenChill.

“From reducing waste across our operations and the sustainable sourcing of the products we sell to seeking out opportunities for energy efficiencies and creating pollinator habitats, healing the planet is something we take seriously at The GIANT Company,” said John Ponnett, senior vice president of retail operations, The GIANT Company. “Our partnership with GreenChill reinforces this commitment and highlights the steps we are taking to reduce refrigerant emissions from our stores and perishable distribution centers, helping to ensure a better tomorrow for the families we serve.”

The GIANT Company is currently performing refrigerant conversions, installing leak detectors, and replacing older refrigeration units when possible within its nearly 190 stores.

“The GreenChill Partnership is thrilled to welcome The GIANT Company,” said U.S. EPA GreenChill Program Manager Kirsten Cappel. “By entering the Partnership, The GIANT Company joins exemplary leaders in the food retail industry who are committed to improving their refrigerant management practices and protecting the environment.”

Refrigerants used by supermarkets are harmful to the environment when emitted into the atmosphere; some harm the ozone layer, and most are very potent greenhouse gases. A typical supermarket leaks about 875 pounds of harmful refrigerant gas into the atmosphere every year. GreenChill partner stores have much lower leak rates than average stores in the U.S.

If every supermarket reduces its leak levels to the GreenChill average, the supermarket industry could save more than $160 million in refrigerant replacement costs and reduce emissions by about 30 million metric tons carbon dioxide equivalent every year and 88 ozone depletion potential metric tons.

