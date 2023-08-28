Sixty years ago today, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered what has become one of the most famous speeches in world history. The “I Have a Dream” speech during the “March on Washington” was one of the major turning points in the American civil rights movement.

But the line that became so famous, the one he repeated nine times over a two-minute and fifteen second span, was never supposed to be said. It didn’t appear in the written speech he had with him at the podium that day.

He’d used the line at a speech he’d given in Detroit a few months earlier, but it didn’t cause a stir, and there was no intention of reviving it in the nation’s capital.

It wasn’t until just over 11 minutes into his 16 minutes speech, when King’s friend, gospel singer Mahalia Jackson, said to him from near the podium, “Tell ‘em about the dream, Martin. Tell ‘em about the dream.”

According to Clearance B. Jones, who was an advisor and draft speech writer, it was at that point when King slid his written notes off to the side and ad-libbed the remaining five minutes. As he did, he also showed the world both versions of himself, going from the doctoral recipient/Nobel Prize winner to Baptist preacher.

When you listen to the speech, you can hear where the verbiage changes. You could also here the changes in the crowd response. There were several parts early in the speech which garnered raucous applause, but by the end, after King had gone off script, the crowd had reached a crescendo.

You can listen to the speech here. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=smEqnnklfYs

The story of the speech itself continued on well afterwards. What happened to the written copy Dr. King had in front of him that day?

Back on the day of the March on Washington, several strong, young men who were in attendance were recruited to work as security on stage around Dr. King, just in case muscle was needed. One of these men was a 26-year-old, 6-foot, 8-inch assistant basketball coach from Villanova named George Raveling.

As Raveling has since told the story, while Dr. King was walking off the stage, he passed Raveling who said, “That was great! Can I have a copy?”

Raveling said Dr. King replied, “Sure, son,” and handed him the speech.

Raveling then tucked it in the front of a book he had taken with him to pass the downtime on what would prove to be a long day in Washington, and the speech remained there for 20 years.

Raveling went on to a successful coaching career, serving as head coach at Washington State, Iowa, and USC and is now in the Basketball Hall of Fame.

He also refused to sell the original draft of the speech, instead he has loaned it to his alma-mater, Villanova University. It’s currently on display at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington D.C.

