Submitted 1/8/2021

Like you, I have been watching recent events unfold in real time. It is quite something to watch history happen before your eyes. And, like you, I was appalled at what transpired the other day. It is obvious that our leadership failed us, the capitol was under siege, and the Republican party needs a period of real self-evaluation.

President Trump was demanding free and fair elections, as well as accountability and justice. These are ideas we can all get behind. I supported his effort fully then, as I think we all did. In the greatest society known to man, the most advanced civilization the world has known, the shining city on a hill, and as patriots, we must vigorously defend this democracy, and we must have free and fair elections.

But, the Democrats, in their zeal to tear down this man, have never supported him, and in fact, have been continuously tearing him down from the first day he took office. The irresponsible impeachment process started a year ago, and it never got any better for him. President Trump was never given a real chance to do his job, and yet he still succeeded. It’s a remarkable legacy.

The Democrats relentless attacks took its toll, as they would on any man. President Trump stood tall and resolute for as long as he could. But, all those attacks have done him in. When he went to the rally and encouraged his supporters to violence, he lost my support and he lost his way.

No matter your political affiliation, people storming the Senate should scare you. And the people that did this will pay. In a civilized society, there are ways to redress your grievances, and we simply will not devolve into cavemen. This is a grave moment for our country, a moment that requires strong leadership, and right now, the Republican Party does not have it.

Conservative wing Republicans, Lincoln Project Republicans, Christian Right, Tea Party Conservatives, Moderate Republicans, Centrists, Libertarians, and Independents have one big failure in common. Leadership. We have all been led astray by disingenuous politicians and media. Unfortunately, our local Representative Fred Keller has been caught up in this as well. Keller has rubber stamped every Trump initiative except for obvious policies that would support valley residents.

Unfortunately for our Representative “swamp dweller” rhymes with “Keller”. According to the US House of Representatives official voting records, Fred Keller voted in line with Trump 98.4% of the time right up until Dec 8th 2020. Since then, from Dec. 8th until now, Fred Keller has gone out of his way to vote against his constituents receiving $2k stimulus. These 2 votes, and the 2 Blocking bills (National Defense Authorization Act) were 4 out of 5 times that Representative Keller followed Mitch McConnell, not Trump. It does not matter if Fred is fighting for McConnell or Trump what matters is he is not fighting for you!

When I spoke earlier about the election unfairness and what occurred in my previous article, I stated that the issue was the rules were being bent by the Governors who extended the mail-in timeframe. Unfair and unprecedented but deemed legal by Republican judges, some of whom were even appointed by Trump.

I stand firm in my beliefs that we the GOP are better than this! How can we denounce the BLM or Antifa protests when we behave this way? We surrender our moral high ground when we break into the Senate chambers. Our lawmakers, like Representative Keller knew that claims of voter and election fraud were grandstanding once 50 cases had been thrown out by State and Federal judges across the country. Representative Keller knew that nothing could or would have changed the election outcome, yet he and other failed leaders lied to you. Representative Keller knowingly lied to you and after the dust that day settled and they went back to do the people's work, he still couldn't swallow his pride and retreated to his self-serving agenda by voting No against Pennsylvania.

Respect for the laws of our nation, and dealing in truth are very basic and necessary qualities that our government officials must have. I pray that our party leaders start telling the truth and not these lies that they think are going to fast track their political career. We elect these people to serve us the people with their promise that they will not succumb to one of the hardest parts of the job... abusing their power.

–Joseph Moralez, Milton

Councilman for Borough of Milton

Executive Board Member of the Northumberland County Republican Committee

