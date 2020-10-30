Harrisburg, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association and The Calving Corner have announced their plans for the 2021 Pennsylvania Farm Show, which will feature a virtual dairy experience for all ages. The Calving Corner cows are staying home just like everyone else this year due to the new virtual format.

“Traditionally, Calving Corner has brought the farm to the Pennsylvania Farm Show. This year, with our virtual Calving Corner, we will be providing our followers with the exciting opportunity to see real life on the farm as we live stream new life directly from Pennsylvania’s outstanding family dairy farms,” said Miriam Kelly Miller, The Calving Corner Project Director.

She added, “We will showcase calves being fed, cows being milked and newborn calves entering the world, as we meet the farmers, veterinarians, nutritionists and others that help ensure that the milk produced on Pennsylvania's dairy farms is wholesome, safe and nutritious.”

From January 9 through 16, 2021, the virtual Calving Corner will provide families, educators, and Farm Show fans an exciting up-close, behind-the-scenes look at where their food comes from and the important role dairy farming plays in their community and state economy. Special guests will join farm families throughout the week for live streams, virtual farm tours, and real-time conversations with Pennsylvania dairy farmers.

Fun, interactive learning activities will also be offered for teachers, students and families to participate from home.

“The Calving Corner is very excited to be utilizing 21st century technology to showcase Pennsylvania’s dairy farm families in 2021. By using this type of technology, we have the potential to reach even more people across our state and country, but we rely on support from sponsors to make this happen,” said Miller. “If you are interested in getting involved in this year’s virtual Calving Corner, we appreciate any support you are able to offer.”

“We are thrilled to once again support The Calving Corner and bring dairy farm life to homes and school classrooms throughout the state and across the country while sharing the ‘cow to cup’ journey of our delicious produced Pennsylvania milk and nutritious dairy products,” said Dave Smith, Executive Director, Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association. “Stay tuned for more exciting announcements coming up regarding how we will celebrate our world-class industry, our hard-working dairy farmers, and our famous milkshakes with fans this year, including planned pop-up events,” he added.

Businesses and organizations that are interested in sponsoring the 2021 virtual Calving Corner can contact Miriam Miller at Miriam@thecalvingcorner.org or by calling (814) 935-4905. The Calving Corner can be found on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

The Calving Corner is made possible by Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association, Center for Dairy Excellence, American Dairy Association North East, Farm Credit Foundation for Agricultural Advancement, Professional Dairy Producers Foundation, and additional agricultural organizations with support from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.