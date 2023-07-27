Williamsport, Pa. — How often does one sit at a red light, look over at the car in the next lane, and realize it’s the Batmobile? If you live in or around Williamsport, the possibility may not be as far-fetched as it seems.

And this is no cheap knock-off; it's not some guy throwing a rubber decal on the side of his Oldsmobile. We’re talking about a perfect replica—all the way down to the flaming exhaust—of the car made famous by Adam West from the 60’s television show.

This all begs the question: how does one get a perfect replica of the original Batmobile?

First, it helps to be a Hollywood icon.

Tom Woodruff Jr., a graduate of both Loyalsock High School and Lycoming College, might not rank up with the Steven Spielbergs, Jack Nicholsons, and Tom Hanks of the film industry, but in the world of special effects, makeup, and creature effects, Woodruff is a legend.

Having worked on everything from “Terminator” to “Aliens” to “Zookeeper,” (where he was actually the guy in the gorilla suit), Woodruff has left his mark on the movie world, including an Academy Award win for Best Special Effects on the 1992 film “Death Becomes Her.”

Second, being a Hollywood icon, you have access to people the rest of us simply do not.

“The guy who designed the original Batmobile was a man named George Barris,” Woodruff explained. “He did other Hollywood automobiles too, like the Munster’s car. I was a fan of his work even before I moved to California. After I’d been out there for a few years and gotten established, I looked him up and we became friends. Then we got a replica mold off the original Batmobile from a guy who had worked for George.”

Finally, once you have the idea and the blueprint, you need people skilled enough at constructing things essentially from scratch. People who are creative and artistic.

“I was so focused on the detail of everything,” Woodruff said. “We would work from pictures of the original car. Then I’d be at some studio and see a different picture from a different angle, and I would go back to the guys and say ‘we have to rebuild this part. We’ve made ours an inch too tall.’”

They would work on the Batmobile during gaps between film shoots. From start to finish, the entire project took six years.

So once you’re done, and you own a living, breathing Batmobile, what’s it like?

“It’s a bear to drive,” Woodruff said with a laugh. “It’s so long, and it doesn’t have power steering. It’s not designed to weave in and out of traffic.”

Speaking of traffic, other drivers don’t make things easy, either.

“When I would have it out in California, people would pull up right next to me and whip out their phones, and I’d think, ‘I wonder if this guy’s going to ram into me while he tries to take a picture.’”

What does it feel like being a grown man, driving the Batmobile around town? Is it as cool as we might imagine?

“It’s the best. Most of the people who are in the business that I’m in, are in it because of things we watched as kids. Things we saw on the scene that were larger than life. Now, owning a replica Batmobile is just a way of reliving my childhood. OK, maybe not reliving, because as a kid I obviously never got to drive the Batmobile, but maybe celebrating my childhood and remembering all the wonders that it held and the things that seemed so magical. Batman was certainly one of those things.”

Woodruff, who has recently moved back to Williamsport, will have the car on display at Williamsport’s First Friday, on Aug. 4, sponsored by Lycoming Arts.

