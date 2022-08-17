South Williamsport, Pa. —The 75th annual Little League World Series opened Wednesday morning as 20 teams were welcomed by fans at Volunteer Stadium for the opening ceremonies.
After hosting only United States teams a year ago, Little League has expanded the tournament with four new regions that included Mountain, Metro, Panama, and Puerto Rico. All were welcomed to the Series Wednesday.
Enjoy a photographic recap of the event along with getting a chance to checkout the players and new uniforms.
Little League World Series opening ceremonies
