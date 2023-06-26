Kutztown, Pa. — Students on the campus of Kutztown University received an unusual campus warning on Sunday.

The university sent an email and text alert warning people on campus about an "aggressive cow." The alert warned students to stay away from the runaway cow as it ran towards campus, according to Local 21 News.

The alert titled “Aggressive Cow — DO NOT APPROACH,” read: “All should stay away from the cow. The animal is not safe to approach.”

Officials said the cow appeared to be scared and unfamiliar with its surroundings.

A follow up text alert was sent out a short while later letting students know the cow had left the area and was no longer a threat to the campus.

