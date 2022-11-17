Clearfield County, Pa. — Around 10:55 a.m. on Nov. 15, emergency personnel raced to a vehicle fire on Interstate 80 in Clearfield County, where a Tesla was burning out of control.

Several fire companies responded to the 137 mile marker to put out a fire they said was "not your typical vehicle fire."

According to the Morris Twp. Fire Company's press release:

"As Engine Tanker 17 and Engine Tanker 19 arrived on scene it was quickly discovered that this was not your typical vehicle fire as crews quickly utilized just over 4,000 gallons of water. In total approximately 12,000 gallons of water was utilized.

"To give you an idea of the severity, crews can normally extinguish a fully involved vehicle fire with approximately 500 gallons or less.

"Due to the lithium ion battery on the vehicle, extinguishing this fire would require additional tankers as the vehicle would continue to reignite and burn fierce at times. In total it took crews nearly two hours of continually applying water on the vehicle as the battery would begin to reignite and hold high temperatures.

"This vehicle burnt so hot and long that if it was not for the rims you might not even of know it was a vehicle."