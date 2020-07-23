Harrisburg, Pa. -- Tensions between Governor Wolf and the General Assembly have been running high since Wolf expressed his intention to veto the unanimously-approved Right-to-Know bill.

The Governor's decision comes at the same time as conflicts over government transparency regarding the the state Liquor Control Board (LCB). The LCB has recently decided to appeal to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to avoid having to disclose the number of liquor licenses held for auction.

At the center of the conflict is the question of how information is classified. According to the General Assembly, the number of liquor licenses at auction is relevant to a government operation and therefore should be public information.

The Liquor Control Board, however, classifies the number of licenses as a trade secret, which is exempt from public disclosure. A Commonwealth Court and the Office of Open Records have stated that the information should be public, but the LCB decided to take the case to the Supreme Court for a third opinion.

State Representative Frank Burns (D - Cambria) is firing back at the Liquor Control Board, calling the LCB's decision "arrogant" and speculating that the Board's three-person governing group's insistence on secrecy is a way to either hide something inappropriate or punish those who seek information.

“All I’m asking for is a list with two columns: one showing each county in Pennsylvania, and the other showing the number of liquor licenses available for auction in each of those counties,” Rep. Burns said. “If the LCB believes that keeping this information shielded from the public is so important that it needs a Hail Mary from the state Supreme Court, I’m starting to wonder what they might be trying to hide.”

“We fail to discern how revealing raw data regarding the total number of licenses the board could potentially select for auction in each county provides insight into any policymaking, recommendations, or other deliberative processes of the board,” wrote Judge Christine Fizzano Cannon.

Rep. Burns said that he expects neither help nor moral support from Gov. Wolf, who previously declined Burns' request for a "friend of the court" brief in support of the original legal battle with the LCB.

Between the intention to veto House Bill 2463 and the lack of support in the Liquor Control Board conflict, Rep. Burns has expressed doubts about Gov. Wolf as a champion of government transparency.

Rep. Burns also criticized the LCB for wasting taxpayer money on legal fees during the COVID-19 crisis when funds could and should go towards more worthy causes.

He added that it is not lost on him, nor should it be lost on the public, that one of the paid LCB board members in charge of the prolonged court battle is Mary Isenhour, Wolf’s former chief of staff and senior campaign advisor, whom the governor appointed to the LCB position.

Republican representatives from multiple PA districts released a collective statement denouncing the Governor's intention to veto the bill.

“Leadership in a time like this is admittedly not easy when there is essentially no ‘playbook’ to follow. What House Bill 2463 asks for is a window into the reasons behind why some of the difficult decisions are made. A business owner for instance has a right to know why his or her competitors were deemed ‘essential’ through the granting of waivers while their request was denied," reads their statement.

“Individuals in positions of authority know some of their decisions may be challenged. In this case, taxpayers have a right to know that government is acting in their best interests and not for reasons that question integrity or motive."