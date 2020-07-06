614_Pine_Fire_2020.jpg

Firefighters responded to a blaze at 614 Pine St. on Monday.

 NCPA Staff

Williamsport -- A fire at 614 Pine Street in Williamsport on Monday caused residents to be evacuated around 2:30 p.m. The home is a multi-unit apartment building. 

614_Pine_fire_redtruck_2020.jpg

Engine 1, Williamsport responded to 614 Pine St. for a possible electrical fire.

Responding on scene were Williamsport Bureau of Fire's Engine 1, Old Lycoming Township engine 14-1, Montoursville ladder 20, and South Williamsport Rescue 5.

614_Pine_fire_yellowtruck_2020.jpg

Old Lycoming Engine 14-1.

In addition to the flames, firefighters also battled the heat. Paramedics arrived on scene to treat responders.

614_pine2_2020.jpg

Pine St. was closed in both directions as firefighters put out the flames.

UGI was notified for what might have been an electrical fire in a wall, and PPL was on scene.

 

