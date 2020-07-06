Williamsport -- A fire at 614 Pine Street in Williamsport on Monday caused residents to be evacuated around 2:30 p.m. The home is a multi-unit apartment building.

Responding on scene were Williamsport Bureau of Fire's Engine 1, Old Lycoming Township engine 14-1, Montoursville ladder 20, and South Williamsport Rescue 5.

In addition to the flames, firefighters also battled the heat. Paramedics arrived on scene to treat responders.

Pine St. was closed in both directions as firefighters put out the flames.

UGI was notified for what might have been an electrical fire in a wall, and PPL was on scene.