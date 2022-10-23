Williamsport, Pa. — A tenant jumped from a third floor apartment after fire ripped through a building early Sunday morning, officials say.

Reports that other tenants were trapped in the blaze turned out to false, according to Williamsport Bureau of Fire Chief Sam Aungst.

Firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire at 2205 W. Fourth Street at 1:40 a.m. with possible entrapment and a report of a person that jumped from a third floor window.

Crews arrived on the scene and found flames on the third floor rear, extending over the roof, and a person lying on Huckleberry Alley.

The second alarm fire brought in an additional six off-duty city firefighters and crews from Old Lycoming Township, Montoursville, and South Williamsport.

Firefighters successfully knockdown the exterior fire, preventing the fire from extending into the attic, and keeping the fire in check until crews from headquarters arrived on scene and advanced into the home.

With a late report of possible entrapment on the second floor, fire crews immediately performed a primary search of the entire building but didn't find any victims. When off-duty personnel and additional aid units arrived, they performed a secondary search that also was found to be negative.

The fire was declared under control at 2:04 a.m. Fire damage was limited to the two apartments on the third floor and minor water damage to the apartments below.

The tenant who jumped was transported to UPMC Williamsport and treated and released. The American Red Cross assisted tenants with emergency assistance.

An investigation into the origin and cause of the fire was conducted by the Williamsport Bureau of Fire and was found to have originated on the third floor rear porch on the western side of the building. The exact cause of the fire was determined to be accidental.

A damage estimate, based on the county assessed value, was set at $50,000.

The Williamsport Bureau of Fire would like to thank the Williamsport Bureau of Police, Susquehanna Regional EMS, Old Lycoming Twp VFC, Montoursville VFC, and South Williamsport VFC and all of the members of our community who provided aid to the tenants and assistance to the investigators.

WBF would also like to thank the American Red Cross and Sanders Mortuary on Diamond Street for allowing the Red Cross to perform their interviews with the tenants in warmth and comfort.

