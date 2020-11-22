Towanda, Pa. – On Friday, November 13, Congressman Fred Keller made a trip to Towanda, Bradford County, to present Korean Ambassador of Peace Medals to 10 local Korean War veterans and their families.

Korean War veterans often feel unrecognized, as the war took place between World War II and the Vietnam War, which generally take prominence in the public eye. Making matters worse, the Korean Ambassador of Peace Medal was once only given to American veterans who traveled to South Korea to receive it.

Distribution of medals to veterans unable to make the trip to South Korea has been so delayed that many veterans died before receiving the recognition; the medals are being presented to their surviving families instead.

The ten medal recipients in Towanda are: