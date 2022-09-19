Middlebury Township, Pa. — Three teens have been charged after they were caught dumping garbage on a woman's property, police say.
State Police at Mansfield say they have charged a 17-year-old female, a 17-year-old male, as well as an 18-year-old female from Wellsboro after they scattered garbage on a 67-year-old woman's property on Sweet Hollow Road in Tioga County last month.
All three were charged with simple trespass.
