Williamsport, Pa. — A 17-year-old accused of attempted murder is now being linked to a 2022 robbery.

An informant identified Keyon Anthony White of Pennsauken, NJ, as the alleged robber in an attempt that left one person fighting for his life, according to a complaint.

White and Shamier Gadson, 16, of Williamsport allegedly approached a man near the 500 block of W. Edwin Street in August of last year. Gadson brandished a pistol and White ordered the man to stand still, police said.

The victim was armed and fired 13 rounds from a legally concealed 9mm pistol after the two men attempted to rob him, according to the affidavit. He reloaded and fired two more shots before Gadson fled the area. The witness claimed Gadson’s weapon jammed.

Related reading:

Gadson was found by Williamsport Police Officers with three gunshot wounds. EMS at the scene transported him to UMPC Williamsport.

White allegedly ran off by himself once the shots started. He was later confronted by accomplices who believed he left Gadson alone, agents said.

An informant spotted White breathing heavily, wearing only underwear shortly after hearing the shots fired, investigators said. White met the person later dressed in all black. Several people confronted White, according to the witness.

“I didn’t leave him, I just heard gunshots and I thought Meer (Shamier Gadson) ran too,” White allegedly said to the group.

The informant claimed White came up with a plan to rob the victim, who was allegedly selling marijuana, according to the complaint. Authorities confirmed White and Gadson were together when the shooting happened, investigators said.

Gadson was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and possession of a weapon last August. Bail was originally set at $500,000 monetary, but changed to unsecured in April of this year. Gadson was released from custody on April 12, according to court records.

White is being charged with attempted robbery with threat of serious injury, attempted robbery by force, and attempted theft by unlawful taking. His bail in that case is listed as $125,000 monetary.

White was charged with attempted murder of the first degree, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, discharge of a firearm into a structure, and carrying a firearm without a license in September of last year. He was denied bail by Judge Christian Frey in that case.

A perjury charge against his mother—Lakeisha Nakie White of Williamsport—was dropped in April. She was accused of lying about Keyon White’s whereabouts the night of the shooting.

Keyon White docket sheet 1

Keyon White docket sheet 2

Shamier Gadson docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.