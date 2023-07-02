Berwick, Pa. — A man stabbed his mother's boyfriend in the back and head, then claimed it was because the boyfriend had tried to rape him.

Dylan Michal Oliver, 19, had been fighting with the other man all day, witnesses told police when they responded to the house in the 500 block of East Second Street on Thursday afternoon.

Oliver reportedly told police he couldn't remember much from the encounter except walking into the man's bedroom to "resolve their issues."

Oliver's mother, Amy, was downstairs in the basement doing laundry when she heard a disturbance upstairs, she told police. She walked upstairs just as Oliver was coming out of her bedroom carrying a large kitchen knife, she added. She took the knife away from him and then spotted her boyfriend covered in blood.

When police arrived, they found the boyfriend bleeding heavily from a stab wound in the upper left side of his back and another on his head. He repeatedly asked for help, telling police he was dying. Salem Township Sgt. Thomas Hegland used a towel to staunch the bleeding while police waited for EMTs to arrive.

During an interview, Oliver "attempted to claim that his mind is gone" and he didn't remember grabbing the knife from the kitchen, according to Officer Richard Haraschak. Oliver also claimed the boyfriend had tried to rape him when he walked into the bedroom.

Oliver, East Second Street, was charged with aggravated and simple assault, and reckless endangerment.

Docket sheet

