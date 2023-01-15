Luzerne County, Pa. — A 19-year-old was shot in the lobby of a movie theater Saturday night, police say.

On Saturday, Jan. 14, around 8:15 p.m., troopers from PSP Hazleton were dispatched to the Regal Cinema, 400 Laurel Mall Drive, Hazle Township, for a report of shots being fired.

Through investigation, it was determined the teen was struck by gunfire in the arcade/lobby area of the cinema. The shooter then fled the cinema and area. The 19-year-old victim was transported to Lehigh Valley Hazleton to be treated for his injuries.

Although this shooting happened in a public place where people were put in direct danger, this shooting was an isolated incident where the victim was specifically targeted, according to police.

If anyone has any information relative to the investigation, they are encouraged to contact PSP Hazleton at 570-459-3890.

This investigation remains active by the Troop N Major Case Team. Updated Information will be released when it becomes available as to not jeopardize the integrity of the investigation.

