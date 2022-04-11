Mill Hall, Pa — A 16-year-old Lock Haven girl was charged after police say she sent sexually-explicit videos and pictures to a 19-year-old man.

The man contacted State Police at Lamar on Friday around 2 p.m. and said he had received Snapchat videos and pictures from an underage girl he knew. Lamar State Trooper Grant Ralston investigated the source of the images and discovered they'd come directly from the teen, according to a press release.

It's illegal to distribute sexually-explicit material of anyone under the age of 18 — even if the sender is the minor in the images, state law says. A person who "intentionally views or possesses" the same material could be charged with child pornography, under state law.

Ralston said the teen is being charged with disseminating intimate images in

Magisterial District Judge John W. Maggs' office.

