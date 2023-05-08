Williamsport, Pa. — A 14-year-old is facing attempted murder charges after police say he fired several shots at another teen Saturday afternoon.

Due to the seriousness of the allegations, Keyon Cohick is being charged as an adult, according to police.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Rural Avenue in Williamsport just before 4 p.m. for a reported shooting involving juveniles. When they arrived, they learned Cohick had allegedly pointed a gun at another juvenile and fired several shots before fleeing the area.

Cohick was later found at a home in Old Lycoming Township and took him into custody.

He was charged with attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, and reckless endangerment. He was arraigned before District Judge William Solomon late Saturday night and jailed in Lycoming County Prison. Cohick is not eligible for bail due to the nature of the charges.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. at District Judge Aaron Biichle's office.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.