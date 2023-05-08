Attempted Homicide graphic _ 2020
Canva

Williamsport, Pa. — A 14-year-old is facing attempted murder charges after police say he fired several shots at another teen Saturday afternoon.

Due to the seriousness of the allegations, Keyon Cohick is being charged as an adult, according to police.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Rural Avenue in Williamsport just before 4 p.m. for a reported shooting involving juveniles. When they arrived, they learned Cohick had allegedly pointed a gun at another juvenile and fired several shots before fleeing the area.

Cohick was later found at a home in Old Lycoming Township and took him into custody.

He was charged with attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, and reckless endangerment. He was arraigned before District Judge William Solomon late Saturday night and jailed in Lycoming County Prison. Cohick is not eligible for bail due to the nature of the charges.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. at District Judge Aaron Biichle's office.

Docket sheet

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.