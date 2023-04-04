Wellsboro, Pa. — A teenager was charged after police say he tried to steal a cell phone at a thrift shop.
The 16-year-old boy was arrested for trying to take the phone from the Goodwill thrift store at 11478 Route 6 in Charleston Township on April 1 at 2 p.m.
The ZTE black phone was valued at $50.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Our Free Newsletters
Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters.
Sign Up Today!
Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter?
Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update!
Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.
Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?
We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.
Thank you for saying that local news matters!