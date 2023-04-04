Wellsboro, Pa. — A teenager was charged after police say he tried to steal a cell phone at a thrift shop.

The 16-year-old boy was arrested for trying to take the phone from the Goodwill thrift store at 11478 Route 6 in Charleston Township on April 1 at 2 p.m.

The ZTE black phone was valued at $50.

