Retail theft register.jpg
Canva

Wellsboro, Pa. — A teenager was charged after police say he tried to steal a cell phone at a thrift shop.

The 16-year-old boy was arrested for trying to take the phone from the Goodwill thrift store at 11478 Route 6 in Charleston Township on April 1 at 2 p.m. 

The ZTE black phone was valued at $50. 

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!