Loyalsock Township, Pa. – State police allege that an 18-year-old female brought a loaded 9mm handgun to an alternative school in Loyalsock Township.

Cylee Leann Thomas, 18, of Williamsport, is accused by PSP Montoursville Trooper Jacob Sukal of concealing the gun at the Day Treatment Facility, 234 Beach Rd., Loaylsock Township, on April 27.

"The Defendant Cylee Thomas...possessed and entered the Day Treatment Facility with a loaded Smith & Wesson SD 9mm handgun...concealed in a black zipper fanny pack within her blue draw string backpack," Sukal said.

The affidavit doesn't explicitly indicate if Thomas was a student.

Operated by the Lycoming-Clinton Joinder Board via BLAST IU 17, the Day Treatment Facility serves adolescents as an alternative to out-of-home placement and an adjunct to emergency shelter placement. The Department of Public Welfare previously cited the Joinder Board for multiple areas of non-compliance at the Day Treatment Facility.

Thomas is charged with one felony count of firearms not to be carried without a license and one misdemeanor count of possess weapon on school property.

Thomas initially was confined to the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $10,000 monetary bail set by Magisterial District Judge Gary A. Whiteman on April 27. She was placed on the supervised bail program on April 28.

Her next scheduled hearing is a formal arraignment on May 24 by Lycoming County President Judge Nancy Butts.

Docket sheet