Williamsport, Pa. – Originally scheduled for April 4, TEDxWilliamsport was postponed in response to COVID-19. The event is back on, scheduled for October 17 at the Pajama Factory. Tickets, which are available to any interested member of the public, are available to purchase here.

This is the second event under the leadership of Chuck Black and Emily Gale of Lycoming County; the April 2019 event tickets sold out in less than a week.

In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x represents an independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized, though all are subject to certain rules and regulations.

The 2020 Event Theme is “The Next Chapter.” Speakers will present talks between eight and eighteen minutes, and will center their talk around the next chapter of their idea worth sharing.

Event organizer Chuck Black said, “While we were disappointed to postpone the event earlier in the year, we believe that the event can be done safely. We are requiring everyone to wear masks, will practice social distancing, and have eliminated the various interactive tables we would normally have set up. When we decided to go with the theme of The Next Chapter, we never imagined that this is what the next chapter was going to look like. However, we are truly thankful to be able to adapt to the current chapter of our lives.”

The organizing team has announced the following speakers for the upcoming event: Myles Biggs, Heather Shnyder, Sigfried Aragona, Brian James Spies, Julieanne Steinbacher, Crystal Laub Yoder, Sharon Belvin, L.J. Kittle, Jerry Frear, Dianna Y. Durrwachter, Ronald Frick, Caroline Payne, and Tony White. While most of the speakers will speak in person, a few of the speakers have elected to submit recordings. All of the talks will be available on YouTube and other social media within two months of the event.

Short descriptions of the speakers follow:

Biggs is the founder and host of "Relish the Journey," a podcast devoted to curating extraordinary stories arising from ordinary circumstances.

Shnyder is recognized in the Commonwealth as an Expert Witness for sexual assault trials, and is a QPR Suicide Gatekeeper Instructor.

Aragona is a sexual health nurse and clinic case manager at AIDS Resource.

Spies is currently the Director of the Factory Works Photo Lab.

Steinbacher is the founding shareholder of Steinbacher, Goodall & Yurchak, an elder care and special needs planning law firm.

Yoder is an educator from the Lewisburg area.

Belvin is a stage 4 melanoma survivor.

Kittle is currently serving with AmeriCorps.

Frear is in his third decade at the forefront of internet marketing.

Durrwachter is the President of the West Branch Human Resource Society.

Frick is the President of the Lycoming County United Way.

Payne is an Associate Professor of Political Science at Lycoming College.

White is a Ph.D. student in Social, Political, Ethical, and Legal Philosophy at Binghamton University.

For more information, please click here. Information is also available on Facebook, or by email at TEDxWilliamsport@gmail.com.