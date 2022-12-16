Williamsport, Pa. — A winter storm forced the Williamsport City Council to hold their final public meeting of the year via Zoom, and compared prior year's budget meetings, it was anything but business as usual.

With a few last-minute amendments to transfer and reduce line items in the capital projects, general fund, and capital purchases for the police, the 2023 budget was passed unanimously with a 5-0 vote on Thursday.

In a 4-1 vote, with Councilwoman Elizabeth Miele the single nay, City Council also passed a fixed tax rate of 16.22 mil, the same as last year. Residents will see no property tax increase in 2023.

The general fund budget sits at $31 million for 2023.

"I am thrilled that City Council unanimously passed my no tax increase budget as proposed with very minor changes," said Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter. "This budget includes a number of items that will positively impact the citizens and taxpayers of Williamsport."

The budget is a public document, available to view on the City's website.

Funding for the Williamsport Bureau of Police was under heavy discussion on Thursday. Chief Justin Snyder reported 700 overtime shifts during 2022, reinforcing the need for additional police officers. Currently the force has 48.

Council President Adam Yoder touched on the need to discuss regionalization and use "shared resources."

"I think that we need to structurally make that department look different because of those other sources of support that we could hopefully figure out how to utilize," Yoder said.

In response, Snyder asked, "Where are you getting your information from to use these other resources and how are we going to use these other resources, because I know it's not from me," indicating neither Yoder nor other council members had questioned the department on the potential for shared services.

Snyder said the request for three additional officers, bringing to total to 51 officers, has been in the budget "from the get-go," and no one has talked to him about the request, has sought his ideas, or asked him questions.

"We can use mutual aid," he added, but "mutual" means we have to offer aid when asked, Snyder continued. "We as the City of Williamsport have to sustain a police department and work with what we have right now."

Councilman Vincent Pulizzi said at first look at Snyder's request for three additional offers, he thought "we can't afford this." However, the police working overtime to the point of burnout is worrisome.

"Making this community a safe place to live has to be a priority," Pulizzi said.

Ultimately, Snyder's request for three additional officers was granted.

A nearly equal amount of discussion went into the salary for one city employee. Gary Knarr has taken on additional roles in the Codes office with the departure of Joe Girardi in June. Councilwoman Bonnie Katz advocated a substantial 18% increase for Knarr. Council discussion resulted in a 5-0 vote to raise Knarr a total of 8% to $64,900.

Councilman Eric Beiter is advocating a significant reduction in the rent line item by reducing the budget by $23,975. Beiter hopes the mayor and city council members will consider relocating government offices to Lycoming County-owned properties in the city rather than rent from River Valley Transit Authority.

While the question of where city government will ultimately call home, Slaughter said making hasty decisions on where to move government offices would be "irrational."

City Hall closed permanently in 2021 after water leaks and mold was discovered. All staff was forced to move out of City Hall and into the Trade and Transit Centre facility owned by River Valley Transit Authority on Third Street.

Police operations moved to the former Peter Herdic Transportation Museum in November of 2021.

"I'm asking that we do due diligence on space offered by Lycoming County," Beiter said.

He proposed the reductions would go into effect by fourth quarter 2023, effectively relocating government offices by October.

"We're in flux," said Katz, but she also hesitated on moving government offices without more in depth discussion.

The council did vote 5-0 in favor of moving Beiter's proposed $23,975 to "legislative contingency," agreeing to bump discussion to an early 2023 agenda.

Council voted in favor with a 5-0 vote of creating an Emergency Fund, a "rainy day fund," which will automatically divert excess tax revenue into the fund without having to go through council and budget amendments.

Watch the full City Council meeting, held via Zoom, here.

