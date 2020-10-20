Montoursville, Pa. – A state trooper said he drew his Taser on a Montoursville man who then kicked out a kitchen window and fled.

Robert E. Martinez, 42, of Back Street, Montoursville, was charged with felony flight to avoid apprehension on Oct. 15.

State police at Montoursville Trooper Anthony Mazzone said Martinez was wanted on an active felony warrant for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance on Sept. 26.

When Mazzone tried to serve the warrant, Martinez shut the door after state police identified themselves, according to the affidavit.

"He appeared scared and was acting erratically. I drew my department issued tazer and pointed it towards his direction due to his franticness, which would be consistent with an individual attempting to flee or fight," Mazzone wrote.

Martinez locked the door but, approximately 20 seconds later, kicked out a kitchen window and jumped through it, according to the affidavit.

"After a foot pursuit, the individual was detained and determined to have a needle and black digital scale on his person," Mazzone wrote.

Mazzone said that Martinez gave a false first name to police.

In addition to the felony, Martinez was charged with one misdemeanor count of possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia, a capped hypodermic needle and a black digital scale.

He also was charged with one misdemeanor count each of obstructing administration of law and false identification to law enforcement authority.