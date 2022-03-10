Bradford County, Pa. —A 58-year-old man was accused of aggravated assault after authorities in Bradford County spoke with several witnesses outside a Dollar General.

State Police allege Kerry Brian Myers of Milan attempted to hit a person with a 2001 Ford F150 on the night of March 5, 2022. According to an affidavit, Myers then pulled away as the accuser was on the step to the bed of the vehicle.

Trooper Craig Kalinoski said Myers used a tape measure to strike the accuser after they attempted to pull the keys from his truck. Troopers received numerous reports of a man striking vehicles with a tape measure prior to speaking with Myers. According to the report, State Police located Myers near Springfield Road at approximately 3:11 p.m. in the afternoon on March 5.

During their interview with Myers, troopers said he failed several sobriety tests. Myers allegedly told troopers he was run off the road in front of his driveway. Troopers said Myers spun around with his hands out and nearly fell down a hill as he explained the incident.

Further interviews with witnesses at a Dollar General down the road gave officers a different impression of what happened. Witnesses allegedly told officers Myers had run several motorists off the road prior to the assault.

Myers is being held on $100,000 monetary bail at the Bradford County Correctional Facility after a formal arraignment with Judge Larry Hurley. Myers is being charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault, second-degree misdemeanor simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person.

Myers, who was also given a misdemeanor DUI charge, will face Judge Hurley on March 16 for a preliminary hearing.

