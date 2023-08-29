Taco Bell is giving customers free tacos every Tuesday for the next two weeks.

To get yours, walk into just about any Taco Bell location on Aug. 29 or Sept. 5 and ask for a free Doritos Locos Taco. No purchase is required.

Taco Bell's Taco Tuesdays are in honor of the liberation of the phrase "Taco Tuesday." The company filed legal petitions earlier this year against Taco John's, the owner of trademark registrations, in order to free the phrase for restaurants nationwide.

In late July, Taco John’s decided to abandon its Taco Tuesday trademark registration. The phrase is now free for anyone to use.

“Taco Tuesday belongs to all who make, sell, eat and celebrate tacos, and this Free-For-All will not only thank taco fans who supported the cause, but will also spotlight local restaurants and vendors who can now embrace Taco Tuesdays without fear of legal action,” said Taco Bell Chief Marketing Officer Taylor Montgomery.

On Sept. 12, Taco Bell is also planning to pay up to $5 million to "cover a portion" of taco orders on DoorDash from any participating retailer.

Additional details have yet to be released about the DoorDash deals.

“When tacos win, we all win," the company said in a release. "We all win when Taco John’s decides to release its trademark registration, we all win when taco vendors everywhere are free to join the movement, and we all win when taco fans can freely celebrate and support Taco Tuesdays at Taco Bell or anywhere else.”

