Old Lycoming Township, Pa. — A business is temporarily closed and the bulding condemned after a crash on Lycoming Creek Road early Tuesday morning.

Police are investigating the incident that occurred just after midnight on Jan. 24 at 2310 Lycoming Creek Road. The business, 2310 Apparel, was unoccupied when a single vehicle crashed into the building, police said.

The SUV, with two occupants inside, was traveling south on Lycoming Creek Rd., crossed the northbound lane, and plowed directly into the building, police said. Fresh tracks in the dirt showed a clear path from the road into the building.

The vehicle's occupants were identified as Heather Ann James, 45, of Cogan Station, and Nicholas Anthony Cardenis, 57, of Carnesville, Ga.

"Initial investigation into the crash is leading police to believe that alcohol was a contributing factor," said Captain Christopher Kriner of the Lycoming Regional Police Department.

Old Lycoming Township Codes Department examined and condemned the structure, according to Kriner.

2310 Apparel customizes apparel, including business uniforms, sports teams, clothes for school fundraisers, and personal gifts. They've been in business for nearly 10 years, according to their Facebook page.

The investigation is ongoing, Kriner said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.