2310Apparel_2023

The structure, located at 2310 Lycoming Creek Road, took on substantial damage when a car plowed through the building just after midnight Tuesday, Jan. 24.

 C. Pauling / NCPA

Old Lycoming Township, Pa. — A business is temporarily closed and the bulding condemned after a crash on Lycoming Creek Road early Tuesday morning.

Police are investigating the incident that occurred just after midnight on Jan. 24 at 2310 Lycoming Creek Road. The business, 2310 Apparel, was unoccupied when a single vehicle crashed into the building, police said.

2310 Lyco_tracks_2023

The vehicle's path is evident by the tracks leading from Lycoming Creek Road, through a gravel lot, and directly into the building.

The SUV, with two occupants inside, was traveling south on Lycoming Creek Rd., crossed the northbound lane, and plowed directly into the building, police said. Fresh tracks in the dirt showed a clear path from the road into the building.

The vehicle's occupants were identified as Heather Ann James, 45, of Cogan Station, and Nicholas Anthony Cardenis, 57, of Carnesville, Ga. 

"Initial investigation into the crash is leading police to believe that alcohol was a contributing factor," said Captain Christopher Kriner of the Lycoming Regional Police Department.

2310 Apparel_frontview_2023

The left corner of the building was damaged enough for codes to condemn the structure, according to police.
2320 Apparel_clothes_2023

The apparel in 2310 Apparel was visible through the demolished wall on Tuesday morning after a vehicle crashed into the business.

Old Lycoming Township Codes Department examined and condemned the structure, according to Kriner. 

2310 Apparel customizes apparel, including business uniforms, sports teams, clothes for school fundraisers, and personal gifts. They've been in business for nearly 10 years, according to their Facebook page.

The investigation is ongoing, Kriner said.

