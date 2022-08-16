South Front Street in Milton was blocked for about 15 minutes on Tuesday afternoon, after an accident left both lanes temporarily blocked.

Two vehicles were involved, however one was not badly damaged. The other one, as seen in the photos, had rolled onto it's left side.

One person sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital by Warrior Run ambulance.

