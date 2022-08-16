untitled (5).jpg
Joie Michaels

South Front Street in Milton was blocked for about 15 minutes on Tuesday afternoon, after an accident left both lanes temporarily blocked.

Two vehicles were involved, however one was not badly damaged. The other one, as seen in the photos, had rolled onto it's left side. 

Untitled design (5) (1).jpg

Photo by Joie Michaels
Untitled design (7) (1).jpg

Photo by Joie Michaels

One person sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital by Warrior Run ambulance. 

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!