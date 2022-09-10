Wellsboro, Pa. — On September 16, racers for the Susquehannock Trail Performance Rally will gather at the Tioga County Fairgrounds to prepare for their wild rush through forest trails and Waste Management roads.

A schedule of event times is available on page six of the supplementary regulation manual.

The event begins on Friday, September 16 at 8:30 a.m. when the first car leaves the fairgrounds to transit to the course. In the forest at the Asaph Picnic Area spectator area, fans will see the cars come through the sharp 90-degree right-hander on the Asaph stage in the morning and again in the afternoon.

There are no fees to watch the rally from the forest spectator area.

The event's sponsor, Waste Management, will also host two stages of the rally on its grounds outside of Wellsboro in Duncan Township. In this venue, cars will content with a jump stage in which they may travel up to 125 feet in the air! The course will be run twice in the afternoon and can be watched from the Jump and Pit Mound spectator areas at the Waste Management Complex. Admission is $5 per person at the gate, with children under 8 and active military personnel with identification admitted at no charge. Parking as Waste Management is free.

On Saturday, September 17, the day will begin with the Parc Expose around The Green, a park in the heart of downtown Wellsboro. Between 9 a.m. and noon, the rally cars will be parked on Pearl and Charles Streets bordering The Green. During this time, fans can check out the cars up close and meet the drivers and co-drivers. There will be opportunities for photos and autographs.

During the Parc Expose, the competing rally cars will line up for the ceremonial start on Main Street in front of the Tioga County Courthouse. At 10:31 a.m., the first car will leave Main Street followed in one-minute intervals by the others.

Coming into the Wellsboro rally, Subaru Motorsports USA’s Brandon Semenuk currently holds the lead with 116 national drivers’ championship points after round seven of the ARA series. Ken Block is close behind with 112 points. Also in the championship hunt is Travis Pastrana with 95 points.

The 2022 course totals 366.95 miles, including 233.03 transit miles and 133.92 competitive miles.

Rally headquarters will be at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville, near Wellsboro.

They will transit to the Joerg stage, home to the popular 12 Mile Spectator Area. Note that there is a new longer route for spectators to get to the 12 Mile spectator area, but it is worth the trip, according to organizers.

The Cushman spectator area on the Randall stage in the forest gives fans both a morning and an afternoon opportunity to see the cars slide through this fast switchback.

The Wilson Point spectator area on the Wilson stage is another favorite. The cars come through beginning around noon and again at 3 p.m. and have to maneuver around a hay-bale chicane at a tight corner.

After the final stage, the rally will end with the traditional podium champagne spray at the Tioga County Fairgrounds.

This year marks the 44th running of the Waste Management Susquehannock Trail Performance Rally. The Susquehannock Rally is round eight of nine in the 2022 American Rally Association National Championship series presented by AMSOIL and counts in the ARA’s Eastern Regional Championship.

“Thanks to our partners and supporters, STPR is back in the forest as a full National American Rally Association Performance Rally, which is drawing premiere national and regional rally teams to our area,” said Julie Henry, executive director of the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce.

“State Representative Clint Owlett, Waste Management, Inc., Patterson’s Lumber and the Bureau of Forestry worked with STPR organizers to make this happen,” Henry continued. “Supporting that effort were the Tioga County Commissioners, our state and federal legislators and businesses in Wellsboro and other areas. Wellsboro welcomes all to enjoy STPR 2022.”

Volunteers needed

This year’s return to the forest means more volunteer workers are needed, especially on Friday. Volunteer as an individual or as a group of family members or friends. Volunteering is the best way to see rally action up close and have direct contact with the competitors!

To volunteer for Friday or Saturday, Sept. 16 or 17 or both, go to the STPR website for volunteer job descriptions and to register at stpr.org/volunteers.

Event t-shirts

STPR event t-shirts will be available at the Wellsboro Chamber of Commerce. Purchases may be made between 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, September 15 - 16, and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Wellsboro Chamber of Commerce Office, 114 Main Street, Wellsboro.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.