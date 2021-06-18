Williamsport, Pa. – Susquehanna Health Foundation recently celebrated with its Sixth Annual Lifetime Achievement Awards Events recognizing the life’s work of three special honorees — Thelma White, Donald Shaw, D.O., and the Sisters of Christian Charity — as well as the generosity of major donors.

“Last year was an unpredictable and unprecedented year and in this time of great need, 3,800 donors provided more than $4.5 million to ensure our neighbors, families, and friends have access to world-class health care right here in our region,” said Sherry Watts, vice president of development, Susquehanna Health Foundation.

“Every dollar donated stayed local, supporting our staff and our communities," Watts added.

The President’s Award was presented to Thelma White, a volunteer at UPMC Muncy, who over the past 16 years has served 13,735 hours as a volunteer, not including the hours she also contributes as a member of the Muncy Hospital Auxiliary.

Thelma also generously donates to UPMC and is a member of the Foundation’s Cornerstone Society.

“Thelma is always paying attention to everyone’s needs and wants no acknowledgment for it,” said Ron Reynolds, president, UPMC Muncy and UPMC Lock Haven. “She is a humble, selfless giver and is very loyal, faithful, and dedicated to UPMC Muncy.”

Donald Shaw, DO, an emergency medicine physician at UPMC Wellsboro, was presented the Physician Lifetime Achievement Award. As former director of Emergency Services and chairman of the Emergency Care Committee, he played an integral role in the forward-thinking design, expansion, and standard of care of UPMC Wellsboro’s Emergency Department in 2012.

Dr. Shaw retired in 2017, but he renewed and activated his medical license through an emergency process in March 2020 to work at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I cannot think of a more deserving physician for this award than Dr. Donald Shaw,” said Janie Hilfiger, president, UPMC Wellsboro and UPMC Cole. “He has made a lifetime commitment to caring for the residents of Tioga County in so many ways, and his actions during the pandemic speak volumes to how much our community means to him.”

The Trustee Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to the Sisters of Christian Charity for their continued support in ensuring health care is accessible in the region. In their ministry of health care, the Sisters founded Divine Providence Hospital in Williamsport in 1951.

Forty years later, Muncy Valley Hospital partnered with Divine Providence Hospital, creating Providence Foundation, the region’s first catholic health system. Providence Foundation would later join Williamsport Regional Medical Center to form the Susquehanna Health Alliance, which committed to always putting patients first and providing comprehensive, affordable, high-quality care. Members of the Sisters of Christian Charity still hold positions within UPMC in North Central Pa. and continue to serve the community.

“Many individuals and organizations contribute their time, effort, leadership, and generosity to our hospitals, and we are thankful to be a part of a community that gives so much,” said Watts.

