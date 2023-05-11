Jersey Shore, Pa. — A woman with a dozen convictions for driving while suspended was pulled over and found to be driving without a license again.

Nicki Lee Powell, 42, has been caught eight times driving while her license was suspended and four times for driving while it was suspended for DUI, according to Lycoming Regional Officer Tyler Bierly.

Bierly was on patrol on March 28 when he got behind Powell's 2005 Subaru Forester around 1:30 p.m. on Route 220 in Porter Township. A check of the vehicle's registration showed it belonged to Powell, who was suspended, charges say.

After pulling her over, Powell reportedly denied her license was suspended and said she'd been having issues with PennDOT and "everything was taken care of."

According to a PennDOT records though, Powell has never had a valid license, Bierly noted.

Powell, Junkyard Lane, Jersey Shore, was charged with driving while suspended for DUI. She has four prior convictions for the same offense, court records show.

