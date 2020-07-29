Montoursville Police reported that they observed 13 marijuana plants inside the home of a suicidal man with a rifle.

Scott A. Myers, 33, of the 300 block of Broad St., Montoursville, allegedly threatened self harm with a weapon, prompting a witness to call police, Officer Bill Hagemeyer wrote.

"Due to the nature of the incident involving a reported suicidal male with a rifle, the Williamsport SERT Team was activated as local and state police secured the perimeter to wait," Hagemeyer wrote in a July 14 affidavit.

Myers "showed himself" in the parking lot of the residence and was taken into custody while waiting for the State Emergency Response Team to arrive, Hagemeyer said.

"Officers entered the residence to secure the 22 caliber rifle and upon plain view observed 2 independent marijuana grows, consisting of lighting, heated lamps and ventilation with 13 total marijuana plants and 4 adult plants that contained buds," Hagemeyer wrote.

While at the borough police station, Myers reportedly "agreed to speak without an attorney present and admitted to growing marijuana," Hagemeyer wrote.

Myers was charged with one ungraded felony count of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and one ungraded misdemeanor count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance.

He spent one night in county jail before posting a bond for $35,000 monetary bail on July 15, court records show.

Myers is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before District Judge Gary A. Whiteman on Aug. 24.

