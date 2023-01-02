geisinger health center.jpg

Geisinger Medical Center, Danville

Aristes, Pa. — The man suspected of shooting his ex-girlfriend in a hospital parking lot on Friday has been identified.

David Morgan, 48, of Mount Carmel, died in a fiery crash on Route 42 in Columbia County around 6 p.m., according to Coroner Jeremy Reese. That's about an hour after Morgan is suspected of gunning down 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel of Berwick, officials say.

Wetzel was walking to her car at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville following her shift at 5 p.m. Friday evening when she was shot multiple times. Security cameras at a nearby home captured audio of the gunshots at 5:04 p.m., Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn said. 

Morgan reportedly fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV. Just after 6 p.m., first responders were called to a one-vehicle crash near Weiser State Forest. The vehicle had caught fire after a high-speed impact into a tree and Morgan had been ejected. In addition to burns suffered from the vehicle fire, Morgan also had a gunshot wound that Reese says likely happened before the crash.

